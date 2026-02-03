Rani Mukerji reveals the one beauty ritual she has trusted for years and how to try it Rani Mukerji reveals her beauty secret in an interview with Humans of Bombay and it’s refreshingly simple. From skin to hair, here’s why coconut oil works for her and how you can include it in your beauty routine.

Rani Mukerji has never been the one to chase beauty trends, and that quiet confidence has always shown. While the social media moves from one miracle ingredient to the next, her approach remains rooted in familiarity and consistency, the kind that comes from growing up with simple, trusted rituals.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, she shared that her beauty secret is coconut oil. She uses it on her skin, hair, and even in her food because it suits her since she is from coastal Maharashtra, where coconut oil has always been a part of life, not a trend.

Why coconut oil has stayed relevant for generations

Coconut oil has been used in coastal India for many centuries, even before the beauty industry gave it fancy names. Rich in fatty acids, especially lauric acid, it helps strengthen the skin barrier and reduce moisture loss. For people who grew up using it, the body often responds well to it. Climate, diet and familiarity play a role here, which is exactly what Rani alluded to. Beauty is not one-size-fits-all. It is often cultural and personal.

Coconut oil for skin: When it works best

Coconut oil is an excellent occlusive, meaning it seals moisture into the skin. This makes it particularly helpful for dry or normal skin, especially in colder weather or after sun exposure. It works well as a body moisturiser, a makeup remover, and even a post-shower oil when applied to damp skin. However, for acne-prone or very oily skin, it can feel heavy and may clog pores. This is one product where listening to your skin matters more than following a rule.

Coconut oil for hair and scalp health

This is where coconut oil truly shines. It penetrates the hair shaft rather than just coating it, which helps reduce protein loss and breakage. Regular oiling can improve hair softness, shine and overall strength. For the scalp, it can help soothe dryness and support barrier health. A gentle massage once or twice a week, followed by washing it out thoroughly, is often enough. You do not need overnight rituals unless your hair genuinely enjoys it.

Using coconut oil in your beauty routine

You do not need to overhaul your routine to include coconut oil. Small, intentional uses work best. For skin, warm a few drops between your palms and press them onto damp body skin. For hair, use it as a pre-wash oil rather than a leave-in. For lips and cuticles, it works as an easy, nourishing balm. The key is moderation. Coconut oil works when it supports your routine, not when it overwhelms it.

Why familiarity matters in beauty

Rani’s comment about growing up in coastal Maharashtra is important. Our skin and hair often adapt to what we are exposed to early in life. Ingredients that feel nourishing to one person can feel heavy or irritating to another. Coconut oil is not a miracle product. But when it suits your climate, lifestyle and biology, it can be incredibly effective.

Beauty does not always need reinvention. Sometimes, it is about returning to what your body already understands. If coconut oil works for you, use it confidently and consistently. If it does not, that is fine too.

