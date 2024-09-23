Popping pimples? It can fade away your face beauty, know side effects of doing so

Stubborn pimples on the face often irritate people so much that they burst them. However, the habit of bursting pimples can prove to be very harmful to the health of your skin. Let us know why it is forbidden to burst pimples. After knowing about the dangerous side effects of this habit, you will automatically give up this habit.

Skin-related problems like pimples take time to heal. For your information, let us tell you that if you burst a pimple on your face, then the pimple can leave a deep mark on your face. It may happen that while trying to get rid of pimples, you may end up with a scar on your face. That is why since the time of grandmothers, it has been forbidden to burst pimples.

2. Risk of Infection May Increase

You will be surprised to know that popping pimples can also increase the risk of skin infection. Due to infection, the next pimples that appear will not only cause you more pain but they may also take longer to heal than before.

3. Pimples May Arise

If you don't let pimples heal naturally and burst them, the chances of pimples appearing on your face can increase. When pimples are burst, oil and bacteria can enter the skin. Due to all these reasons, new pimples can appear on your face.

How to Prevent Acne?

To prevent acne from appearing on your skin, you should try to keep your skin hydrated as much as possible. Apart from this, use minimal makeup and if you use makeup regularly, then do not forget to remove the makeup before sleeping. Also, always try to use products with natural ingredients according to your skin type.

