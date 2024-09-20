Does your scalp feel itchy during monsoon? Know prevention tips from expert

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to prevent itchy scalp during monsoon.

Many people get itchy scalps during the monsoon season as a result of the humid weather and pollution in the surrounding air. Infections and inflammation brought on by rainwater which can contain dirt and bacteria and irritate the scalp are frequent culprits. Because of the humid environment that encourages the growth of the fungus that causes it, dandruff is another common problem. In rare instances, itching during the rainy season may also be caused by parasites and lice.

How to prevent getting an itchy scalp

Preventing an itchy scalp involves adopting a healthy hair care routine.

Regular shampooing helps remove oil buildup while avoiding getting wet in the rain and can prevent exposure to harmful pollutants.

Maintaining a nutritious diet with vitamins, proteins, and hydration strengthens the scalp.

Limiting heat styling and incorporating natural oils into your hair care regimen can further reduce the chances of scalp irritation.

Remedies to treat itchy scalp

When we spoke to Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, M.D. Dermatologist and founder of Elements of Aesthetics, she said that natural remedies like tea tree oil, aloe vera, and lemon juice will help if you already have an itchy scalp. These substances' antifungal and antibacterial qualities aid in soothing and lessening scalp inflammation.

With the correct preventive measures and remedies, it is easy to control an itchy scalp during the monsoon. You can ensure your scalp stays comfortable and healthy throughout the rainy season by taking easy precautions, such as taking care of it, using natural therapies, and selecting the correct products.

