Itchy scalp during monsoon? Apply lemon juice to stay away from infections

The problem of itchy scalp in monsoon troubles a lot of people. Hair starts falling rapidly in this season. Lemon works effectively in getting rid of many problems. Applying lemon juice to the hair helps in reducing the problem of scalp infection, itching and hair fall. The citric acid present in lemon juice increases the shine of the hair. Lemon juice also works effectively in case of dandruff problems. Know how to use lemon juice on hair and what are its benefits.

How to use lemon juice?

Lemon juice can be used in many ways on the scalp and hair. For this, if you want, you can directly squeeze out the juice of half a lemon and apply it to the hair. You can mix some drops of water in it. Apply it while massaging the scalp with light hands. If you want, you can also apply lemon juice by mixing it with oil. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon and add it to whatever oil you use. Later wash your hair with any shampoo. Use lemon juice on hair like this once a week.

Benefits of applying lemon juice to hair

Get rid of dandruff- Applying lemon juice to the hair can reduce dandruff. Its antifungal elements help fight the fungus that causes dandruff. If a flaky crust forms on the hair, it can be reduced by rubbing lemon. This will give you a lot of relief from dandruff problems and itching.

Makes scalp healthy- Lemon juice has natural antiseptic properties which remove scalp problems. Applying lemon juice keeps the PH level of the scalp fine. This reduces itching and dryness. Applying lemon juice oil improves blood circulation.

Makes hair strong- Lemon contains nutrients that help in strengthening weak hair. Vitamin C is found in lemon which strengthens the hair follicles. Applying lemon reduces hair fall and breakage. This provides essential vitamins and minerals to the hair. Which removes the problem of hair fall.

Natural hair cleaner- Lemon juice contains natural cleaning agents which remove the extra oil, dirt and infection accumulated in the hair. Applying lemon juice to the hair keeps the hair soft and fresh. This will keep the hair shiny for a long time.

