Dealing with seasonal hair loss? Foolproof tips to combat hair fall

Shedding a few strands of hair during a shower or combing is a normal occurrence. However, you may panic when you notice your hair on the pillow or the ground while waking up after sleep. This can happen commonly when the seasons change, it may be your body's reaction to the shift in weather. Seasonal hair loss (telogen effluvium), is seen in September and April, during the transition period from fall to spring. Are you aware? Environmental changes and temperature fluctuations induce seasonal hair loss in men and women. Higher humidity affects the moisture balance of the scalp and there can be too much dryness or higher oil production, which can invite hair loss problems. Sun exposure can damage hair and there can be hair loss. Excessive hair loss can impact one’s mental well-being as it causes frustration, embarrassment, and shame. One can become uncomfortable, avoid socialising, feel lonely, and may have poor self-esteem.

Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, Mumbai, has shared a few foolproof tips to combat seasonal hair fall:

You must opt for anti-humidity hair products to manage humidity as suggested by the expert. Avoid opting for products containing chemicals that can damage the hair and lead to breakage. Try to keep the hair dry, and say NO to straightening, perming, or colouring your hair. Avoid using heat styling tools and go for heat protectant spray if necessary. Try loose hairstyles to manage hair fall, ensure to cover your hair with a scarf or use an umbrella when going outdoors. Adhere to a diet rich in vitamin E, biotin, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids. An iron and protein-rich diet can be beneficial. See to it that you drink enough water to keep your scalp and hair hydrated.

What Are The Hair Treatments Available?

Medications: Medications can be administered to prevent further hair loss for example minoxidil, Finasteride, flutamide. depending on the cause of the hair fall. Hair supplements in case of nutritional deficiency. Platelet-rich plasma injections can also be helpful for those with hair fall.

QR678 Hair Growth Factor Injections Treatment: The regulation of epidermal hair follicles is brought about by the powerful interaction between mesenchymal and epithelial cells; hence the hair follicles pass through a cycle of phases. Growth, transition, resting, and fall. The mesenchymal cells release specific growth factors which are the ultimate stimulators of follicular epithelial cells which in turn multiply resulting in the full development of hair follicles. A mixture of hair growth-specific growth factors are injected via multiple injections into the affected areas, in monthly sessions (8-10) of about 15 minutes each, for 8-10 months. It is a targeted therapy involving the final growth molecules, i.e., the growth factors, being administered directly in the hair roots. By-passing skin as well as blood barriers, hence supposedly, it should be a very effective therapy for most patterns of hair loss and virtually devoid of side effects. It can be an alternative to transplant in the earlier stages of alopecia and also work in cases where no other therapy has worked.

Hair transplant: For later stages wherein hair re-growth with medical means is no longer possible, Follicular unit transplant, follicular unit extraction, or the latest direct hair implant techniques can be used.

It is the need of the hour to consult an expert who will guide you regarding the ideal treatment for you. Follow his/her instructions to manage hair fall.

