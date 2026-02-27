Botox isn’t the only option anymore: Dermatologist reveals what people are choosing instead

New Delhi:

Often, Botox and dermal fillers dominate the conversation when it comes to anti-ageing. Whether it was to smooth out wrinkles or to restore facial volume, these treatments were often promoted as the quickest way to achieve youthful-looking skin. But in 2026, the conversation when it comes to beauty is heading in a completely different way. Rather than seeking a quick solution, consumers are increasingly turning to long-term skin health solutions.

This, dermatologists say, is part of a larger shift in the way that consumers think about beauty. Rather than looking for a way to completely transform their faces, consumers are increasingly interested in enhancing their skin from the inside out. According to Dr Soujanya Dhulipala, Consultant Dermatologist at ADCS Clinic, modern skincare is increasingly centred on sustainability and biological repair rather than quick cosmetic correction.“Today’s patients are more informed. They want treatments that stimulate collagen, improve hydration, and support the skin’s natural ageing process instead of temporarily masking concerns,” she explains.

Skin health is becoming the new beauty priority

Ageing is no longer viewed solely as something to “fix.” Instead, people are learning to maintain skin resilience over time. While Botox relaxes muscles and fillers restore volume, dermatologists note that these results are temporary and may require repeated maintenance. Also, awareness of possible side effects and long-term effects has led many people to look into alternative treatments that are less harsh on the skin.

Preventive skincare is now also gaining popularity. Peptides, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants are some of the most recommended ingredients that work on the skin texture, hydration, and elasticity. With proper dermatological guidance, these techniques can be employed to reduce fine lines and skin texture irregularities without affecting facial expressions. For Indian skin, it is recommended that barrier repair and collagen stimulation could possibly lead to more effective and safe long-term outcomes.

Why credibility is more important than viral skincare trends

The beauty industry has been turned on its head by social media. Viral makeovers and beauty tips are often immediate solutions, but dermatologists warn against choosing procedures based on trends. Certain injectable procedures, when done incorrectly or without proper assessment, have been known to cause problems like swelling, asymmetry, headaches, or vascular problems. This has increased interest in medically supervised, non-invasive rejuvenation options. “Patients are increasingly choosing treatments that improve overall skin quality rather than aggressive structural changes,” says Dr Dhulipala. The processes that work to promote collagen and hydration are intended to help increase firmness while maintaining the natural facial expression.

Rather than seeing dramatic improvements overnight, the hope is to see progressive changes.

Home technology is revolutionising skincare practices

Another significant advancement in contemporary skincare is the development of home-based technologies. The tools that were previously exclusive to dermatology clinics are now available in simplified forms for everyday use. LED masks, oxygen facial devices, and microcurrent facial tools are gaining popularity among consumers who want consistent results without the need for downtime. These tools are based on the principle of stimulating fibroblasts, which are cells that produce collagen, to maintain firmness and skin elasticity.

Red light therapy has gained popularity as a treatment that supports the repair process without irritating sensitive skin. For those who follow traditional regimens, facial yoga and massage routines are also gaining popularity. Experts believe that exercising facial muscles may help improve circulation and give the face a natural lift. Ageing gracefully, not aggressively

The growing popularity of modern alternatives reflects a larger cultural shift toward positive ageing. Consumers are increasingly interested in longevity, barrier protection, and overall skin wellness rather than dramatic cosmetic transformation.

The emerging skin-first philosophy places emphasis on nourishment rather than alteration. “The goal is not to stop ageing but to help the skin function at its healthiest,” Dr Dhulipala says.

In a market flooded with options, dermatologists advise choosing medically guided solutions over short-lived trends. Because sometimes, the most powerful transformation is simply helping your skin do what it was designed to do naturally.

