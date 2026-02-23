Why dermatologists claim peptides may replace harsh anti-ageing skincare after 30

New Delhi:

For the longest time, anti-ageing skincare in India has been all about easy hacks and quick fixes. Consumers today are no longer looking for drastic solutions that promise miracles overnight. Rather, they are turning to science-driven actives that work in harmony with the skin for gentle and sustainable results.

According to dermatologists, peptide skincare is soon going to be one of the largest trends in the Indian beauty industry, especially for women in their 30s and early 40s. The reason is not about achieving miracles but about helping the skin do what it does best – repair, fortify, and age beautifully.

What are peptides, and why are they suddenly everywhere?

Peptides are short chains of amino acids, which are the same molecules that build essential proteins like collagen, elastin, and keratin. These proteins are what give the skin strength, elasticity, and hydration.

When used in skincare products, peptides are essentially telling the skin to repair itself.

According to Dr Smriti Naswa Singh, Consultant Dermatologist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Mumbai, “At the age of 30, the production of collagen starts slowing down. This causes early signs of fine lines, dullness, and loss of elasticity.” Peptides help communicate with skin cells, encouraging repair and strengthening processes without causing irritation.”

Rather than forcing rapid exfoliation or turnover, peptide formulations work gradually by reinforcing the skin barrier and supporting long-term regeneration.

Why women in their 30s and 40s are driving the trend

Dermatologists are observing a clear shift in consumer behaviour.

Dr Rishi Parashar, Chairperson of Dermatology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, says women between 30 and 45 years are emerging as the most engaged users of peptide skincare. “Women between 30 and 37 are largely focused on prevention. They want glow, hydration, and protection against early signs of ageing. Digital content and peer recommendations play a strong role in influencing their choices,” he says.

Meanwhile, the priorities change slightly for women in their late 30s and early 40s. “Consumers between 38 and 45 are more focused on firmness and sustained results. They are less interested in trends and more invested in products that deliver consistent long-term improvement,” he adds.

This difference explains why peptides appeal across age groups. They offer visible support without overwhelming sensitive or changing skin.

India’s anti-ageing narrative is changing

The broader skincare industry itself is undergoing a philosophical shift.

Conversations that took place earlier were centered on reversing the aging process. Today, the use of “positive ageing,” “slow ageing,” and “skin longevity” is becoming mainstream.

Companies are now focusing on barrier repair, hydration, and resilience as opposed to correction. Consumer behaviour reflects this transition.

Nearly 76 per cent of consumers are now willing to invest in long-term, safe anti-ageing care. Around 31 per cent actively trust science-backed solutions, while another 29 per cent are open to credible new innovations.

Dermatologists say peptides fit perfectly into this evolving mindset.

Are peptides replacing retinol and vitamin C?

Not quite. As experts point out, peptides are not alternatives but complementary ingredients. According to Sandeep Arora, Senior Consultant Dermatologist at Apollo Spectra Hospital, “Consumers are not ditching conventional actives such as retinoids or vitamin C. Instead, they are looking for complementary ingredients that offer benefits with consistent tolerance.”

Peptide-based products are primarily focused on barrier repair and hydration, making them perfect for people with sensitive skin or those who experience irritation from conventional actives.

Why dermatologists call peptides a ‘gentle powerhouse’

The repair mechanisms in the skin naturally decrease with age. Environmental stress, pollution, and exposure to the sun further break down the skin barrier. According to Dr Logeshwari J, Consultant Dermatologist at Narayana Health City, purified peptide formulations are particularly helpful during this stage. “As repair mechanisms slow down, targeted ingredients like peptides help strengthen the barrier while improving elasticity and hydration,” she explains. “They refine skin texture and are particularly suitable for sensitive skin because the risk is minimal.” Unlike aggressive exfoliating ingredients, peptides support gradual improvement.

For many users, that balance between effectiveness and comfort is becoming the biggest attraction. Purified peptides are carefully stabilised amino acid chains designed for consistent delivery and gentle performance. The message from experts is simple. Anti-ageing is no longer about fighting time. It is about working with your skin.

