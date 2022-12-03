Miss Eco Teen International: Gurugram's Cherisha Chanda to represent India in Egypt

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cherisha Chanda to represent India at Miss Eco Teen

The 17-year-old girl Cherisha Chanda is all set to present India at the prestigious Miss Teen Eco International Pageant in Egypt to be held from December 4 to December 11. The Grand Finale will take place on the 11th of December. Cherisha Chanda, who hails from Gurugram, is a student of Class 12th at GD Goenka Public School. Studying science, she aspires to be a Fashion Icon in the future. She is representing India at the prestigious Miss Eco Teen pageant with the hope to win the First Miss Eco Teen Crown for the country. On the other hand, Miss Eco Teen is an international pageant that focuses on environmental awareness and promoting care for mother earth. Cherisha Chanda will also promote sustainable fashion at the pageant.

Cherisha Chanda was crowned the Miss Eco Teen India this year by Miss Teen Diva Pageant. She secured the runners-up title at Miss Teen Diva 2021 which is also India’s biggest teen pageant. She won the Best Evening gown award at the pageant. She was later chosen to represent India at Miss Eco Teen.

Cherisha Chanda comes from a business family and has constantly been active with her environmental activities and her charitable works to uplift the needy. She has been an active speaker at World Environment Events. She was also the speaker at World Environment Conference held by Act Now along with United Nations Environment Programme.

Talking about representing India at the pageant, she said “I believe that it’s every Girl’s dream to represent the country and I take this pride to wear the Sash of India. It brings in a lot of Responsibility as you represent a country of 1.4 billion. You’re the chosen one and you need to push your limits to be ready for the competition. I am honored to have been chosen to represent India. I sincerely thank my national director “Nikhil Anand” for believing in me. My parents have been my constant support and I want to make them proud.”

