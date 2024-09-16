Monday, September 16, 2024
     
Keratin vs Botox: Know the difference and how these treatments can damage your hair

If you like smooth and shiny hair, then you definitely go for keratin or botox treatment often. But do you know that these treatments can do more damage to your hair than good? If not, then you need to read this article.

Written By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2024 15:30 IST
Know the difference between keratin and botox hair treatments
Image Source : FREEPIK Know the difference between keratin and botox hair treatments.

Nowadays most people resort to treatments like keratin and hair botox to bring shine and gloss to their hair. These treatments increase the beauty of hair many times and enhance the personality. But do you know that these hair treatments can be harmful to your hair? Your hair will look good for a few days but it will be completely damaged from inside. Along with this, the possibility of cancer also increases. Celebrity hair expert Amit Thakur is telling us why we should not get these hair treatments done. 

Know why hair botox and keratin treatment should not be done on hair

  • Hair Botox: Celebrity hair expert Amit Thakur has recently explained in a podcast why we should not use hair botox or keratin on our hair. Hair botox is a deep conditioning treatment that contains proteins, vitamins and anti-oxidants that coat and seal the outer layer of the hair. Let us tell you that this is a temporary solution for hair, meaning it lasts only for 2 to 3 months.
  • Keratin treatment: When it comes to keratin, it is already present in your hair but some chemicals like formaldehyde are used in this treatment. Let us tell you, that this chemical is banned in many countries because it is a carcinogen and can cause cancer.

Using heat damages the hair:

These days, heat is used a lot in treatments to seal the nutrients. Whenever you use heat to seal the protein in the hair, it makes the hair look good for a few days but it becomes weak and damaged from inside. Therefore, no one should use these treatments.

ALSO READ: Dealing with seasonal hair loss? Foolproof tips to combat hair fall

