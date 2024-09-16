Keratin vs Botox: Know the difference and how these treatments can damage your hair

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the difference between keratin and botox hair treatments.

Nowadays most people resort to treatments like keratin and hair botox to bring shine and gloss to their hair. These treatments increase the beauty of hair many times and enhance the personality. But do you know that these hair treatments can be harmful to your hair? Your hair will look good for a few days but it will be completely damaged from inside. Along with this, the possibility of cancer also increases. Celebrity hair expert Amit Thakur is telling us why we should not get these hair treatments done.

Know why hair botox and keratin treatment should not be done on hair

Hair Botox: Celebrity hair expert Amit Thakur has recently explained in a podcast why we should not use hair botox or keratin on our hair. Hair botox is a deep conditioning treatment that contains proteins, vitamins and anti-oxidants that coat and seal the outer layer of the hair. Let us tell you that this is a temporary solution for hair, meaning it lasts only for 2 to 3 months.

Keratin treatment: When it comes to keratin, it is already present in your hair but some chemicals like formaldehyde are used in this treatment. Let us tell you, that this chemical is banned in many countries because it is a carcinogen and can cause cancer.

Using heat damages the hair:

These days, heat is used a lot in treatments to seal the nutrients. Whenever you use heat to seal the protein in the hair, it makes the hair look good for a few days but it becomes weak and damaged from inside. Therefore, no one should use these treatments.

