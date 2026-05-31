Do ice rollers actually shrink pores? Dermatologist explains

New Delhi:

Ice rollers, frozen spoons and “skin icing” routines have become some of the biggest skincare trends online. Social media is filled with videos claiming that cold tools can instantly tighten pores, reduce puffiness and leave the skin looking smooth and glass-like. But do ice rollers actually shrink pores?

According to Dr Rupika Singh, MBBS, MD, Dermatologist and Founder of Akiya Aesthetics, the answer is no. Despite the effects that can be seen when using the cold tool to make the skin more beautiful, there is no real difference in the actual size of pores.

Why ice rollers make pores look smaller

The misunderstanding about ice rollers making pores smaller is based on the effect of applying something cold on the skin. This causes blood vessels to shrink, which is referred to as vasoconstriction. However, the effect is temporary.

“Application of cold temperature tools on the face causes vasoconstriction which reduces skin puffiness, redness and mild swelling. This, in turn, makes the skin look tighter and smoother, but only for a brief period,” explains Dr Singh.

Can pores actually open and close?

One of the most common skincare myths is that pores open in hot weather and close in cold weather. Dermatologists say that is not how pores work.

“Pores are not muscles. They cannot ‘open’ and ‘close’ like doors,” says Dr Singh.

The size of pores is largely influenced by factors such as genetics, oil production, collagen levels, ageing and sun damage. While cold temperatures may make pores appear less noticeable for a short period, their actual structure remains unchanged.

Why people love ice rollers before makeup

Despite the fact that ice rollers cannot tighten pores, they are widely used by people for their daily facial care ritual.

The chilling sensation alleviates facial puffiness and creates an ideal base for applying makeup. The skin looks brighter and calmer right after the application.

But when it comes back to its initial temperature, the skin gets relaxed again.

What actually improves pores over time?

Whereas the intention is for a person to have their pores minimized permanently, then according to skincare specialists, skincare product ingredients are much better for achieving this purpose than the ice roller.

Dr Singh explains that salicylic acid is helpful in getting rid of excess oils and cleaning up the debris found in pores, while the retinoid ingredient will assist in skin renewal and boost the production of collagen. There are other products containing niacinamide and sun protection measures such as wearing sunscreen, which can also assist in minimizing pores.

Ice Roller: Can it do harm?

Used correctly, ice rollers can offer several benefits. They may help soothe inflammation, calm redness and reduce morning puffiness. However, experts caution against placing ice directly on the skin for prolonged periods.

“Overusing ice on the skin in a direct manner leads to skin irritation, damages the skin barrier or even causes mild burns in individuals with sensitive skin type,” warns Dr Singh.

She recommends using chilled tools gently and avoiding extended direct contact with ice.

Ice rollers can certainly make your skin look refreshed, less puffy and temporarily tighter, which explains why they remain popular among skincare enthusiasts. However, despite what many viral videos suggest, they do not actually shrink pores. “The actual secret of smooth textured skin is consistent skincare, sun protection and healthy collagen aid,” says Dr Singh.

For long-term improvements in skin texture and pore appearance, experts agree that a well-rounded skincare routine will always outperform a few minutes with an ice roller.

Also read: Can Indians get Korean-style 'glass skin' too? Dermatologist explains what is realistically possible