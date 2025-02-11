Hydration to exfoliation; Tips to keep your skin healthy, glowing during seasonal change

Follow us on Image Source : CANVA Tips to keep your skin healthy during seasonal change

Skin is the largest organ of the human body and it is important that you keep it healthy. With changing seasons, the needs of your skin also change and therefore, it is important that you cater well to it. When you tend to the needs of your skin according to the changing seasons, it stays healthy and glowing.

The temperature has been increasing which also indicates that it is time for seasonal change. This also says that it is time to switch your skincare routine to a spring-friendly routine so that your skin stays healthy and glowing. Here are some tips that you can follow to keep your skin healthy during seasonal changes.

Hydrate

As the weather warms up, it's essential to keep your skin hydrated both from the inside and out. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to maje sure that your skin stays plump and radiant. Also, switch to a lightweight moisturizer to provide necessary hydration without feeling heavy.

Lighter Skincare Products

As the temperatures rise, switch your skincare routine to lighter formulations. Swap heavy creams for gel-based moisturisers or serums. A lighter sunscreen is also important during this season, as you might be more exposed to sunlight.

Exfoliate Regularly

Spring is a good time to exfoliate your skin and remove dead skin cells that may have built up during the colder months. Regular exfoliation helps reveal fresh, glowing skin by improving cell turnover. Choose gentle exfoliators with natural ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) to avoid skin irritation.

Incorporate Antioxidants

Spring brings more sun exposure and antioxidants are important as they help to protect your skin from environmental stressors like pollution and UV rays. Look for serums or moisturisers with vitamin C, green tea extract or niacinamide. These ingredients help brighten the skin, protect against free radicals and boost collagen production.

Adapt to Seasonal Allergies

Spring is the time when there's a rise in allergens in the atmosphere like pollen which can cause skin irritation, redness and even breakouts. Switch to fragrance-free or hypoallergenic skincare products if you experience your skin becoming sensitive.

ALSO READ: Why is red aloe vera becoming the most wanted ingredient in personal care? Know skin benefits