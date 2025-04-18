How to apply aloe vera gel in summer? Know 5 ways to get soft and glowing skin During summer, we tend to sweat a lot, and thus, we face many skin-related issues. However, to get soft and glowing skin during summer, you must apply aloe vera to your skin. Let us know how to apply.

Many skin-related problems occur due to strong sunlight, heat, dust and sweat during summer. People get troubled with skin problems like pimples, sunburn, rashes and tanning. Thus, people use various types of skin care and beauty products to get rid of these problems. But they contain harmful chemicals, which can damage the skin. So, to keep the skin healthy and glowing in summer, you can use some natural things. Aloe vera is also included in these things. Yes, aloe vera provides coolness and moisture to the skin. Also, it helps in relieving skin irritation and sunburn. It contains anti-bacterial and antioxidant properties, which can help in getting rid of acne, blemishes, pigmentation and tanning. Regularly applying aloe vera on the face makes the skin soft and shiny. So come, let's know how to apply aloe vera on the face in summer.

Aloe vera and multani mitti

You can also apply aloe vera on your face in summer by mixing it with multani mitti. For this, take 2 teaspoons of multani mitti in a bowl. Add 2 teaspoons of fresh aloe vera gel to it and mix it well. Now apply this paste on your face and leave it to dry. After about 15 minutes, wash the face with cold water. This can help you get rid of the problem of acne, blemishes, wrinkles, sunburn and tanning.

Aloe vera and rose water

You can apply aloe vera on your face in summer by mixing it with rose water. For this, take one teaspoon of fresh aloe vera gel in a bowl. Add a few drops of rose water to it and mix it well. Now apply it to your face and leave it for some time. Wash the face with water after about 15 minutes. This will make your skin look soft and shiny. Also, skin irritation and redness will be reduced.

Aloe vera and lemon

To get fresh and glowing skin in summer, you can mix lemon with aloe vera and apply it to your face. Lemon contains citric acid, which helps in removing blemishes from the skin. Also, it helps improve the complexion of the skin. For this, take 2 teaspoons of fresh aloe vera gel in a bowl. Add one teaspoon of lemon juice to it and mix it well. Now apply this mixture on your face and wash your face with water after about 10 minutes. This will bring a natural glow to your face.

Aloe vera and cucumber

If you want, you can apply cucumber mixed with aloe vera on your face in summer. Cucumber provides coolness and freshness to the skin. Also, it helps in reducing tanning and blemishes. For this, take one spoonful of aloe vera gel in a bowl. Add one spoonful of cucumber juice to it and mix it well. Now apply it to your face and leave it for some time. After about 15 minutes, wash the face with water. This will make your skin soft and glowing.

Aloe vera and honey

In summer, you can also apply aloe vera on your face by mixing it with honey. For this, take one spoonful of aloe vera gel in a bowl. Add one spoonful of honey and a pinch of turmeric powder to it and mix it well. Now apply this mixture on your face and massage in a circular motion with light hands. Wash the face with water after about 20 minutes. This can get rid of skin blemishes, acne and tanning problems. Also, the skin will become soft and shiny.

