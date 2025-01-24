Healthy skin tips: 5 morning drinks to achieve healthy, glowing skin

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 morning drinks to achieve healthy, glowing skin

Everyone wants to achieve healthy and glowing skin, however, that is not an easy task. Healthy skin is not just about what skincare products you're using but also what you're eating and drinking. You will have to eat the right foods and stay away from the wrong ones. One might not always have the time to follow lengthy skincare routines. Hence, skin care tips can be extremely beneficial.

One of the skincare tips is adding morning drinks to your routine. These drinks can benefit your skin and keep your skin healthy. Here are some morning drinks that you can consume to achieve healthy and glowing skin.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is naturally hydrating and has electrolytes which helps tp keep your skin hydrated. Proper hydration is necessary to keep your skin healthy as it prevents dryness and helps flush out toxins. Coconut water also has antioxidants and nutrients like potassium and magnesium.

Lemon Water

Lemon is rich in vitamin C which is an antioxidant that helps fight free radicals and helps in collagen production, both of which are important for healthy skin. Drinking lemon water in the morning can also help detoxify the body, improve hydration and help in digestion.

Green Tea

Green tea is packed with polyphenols, especially EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate) which has anti-inflammatory properties and helps protect the skin from UV damage. It also has antioxidants that help reduce the signs of ageing and keeps your skin fresh and youthful.

Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera can help soothe the skin, improve skin hydration, reduce inflammation and help in healing. Drinking aloe vera juice in the morning keeps your skin moisturised, reduces breakouts and maintains a healthy, clear complexion.

Turmeric Latte (Golden Milk)

Turmeric has curcumin which is an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound that helps fight oxidative stress and skin ageing. Golden milk made with turmeric, milk and a pinch of black pepper can help keep your skin healthy.

