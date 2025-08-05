Tired of hair fall and grey hair? This face yoga routine could be the fix Grey strands and hair fall stressing you out? Vibhuti Arora’s face yoga routine is going viral for all the right reasons - natural, calming, and so easy to try!

New Delhi:

If you were to ask any working professional in the country, "What is your biggest hair "worry?"—chances are that most would respond with concerns about greying hair or hair fall.

While there are countless products on the market that promise to tackle these issues, the truth is that nothing compares to the power of face yoga.

There are a few simple yet powerful face yoga techniques that can help fight greying and reduce hair fall. Recently, yoga expert Vibhuti Arora shared insights about these face yoga movements on social media.

Vibhuti Arora’s viral face yoga hack for better hair

Vibhuti posted a video on Instagram where she wrote:

"Save this! Until you reach your goal of arresting #Hairfall and #reversinggreyhair — #Saveit & Practice it"

In the video, Vibhuti, is seen using a tool to massage 13 specific points on her face. According to her, even massaging these points with your fingers can help stimulate cell regeneration, leading to reduced hair fall and less premature greying.

In an earlier interview with Whosthat360, Vibhuti spoke about the transformational power of face yoga:

"I take great pride in promoting face yoga, which has become a well-known concept today. For those who may not be familiar, face yoga is a practice that exercises the 57+ muscles of the face—from the forehead to the chin—to improve lymphatic drainage and blood circulation."

She added:

"In addition to its physical benefits, face yoga also helps connect with the body's internal issues by stimulating various 'marma' points or acupressure points on the face. This allows individuals to become more aware of their internal state and begin healing more effectively."

This tip is definitely making its way into our morning routine—because let’s be honest, who doesn’t want better hair days, naturally?

