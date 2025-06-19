Expert shares 5 science-backed skincare hacks to prevent heatwave damage Expert shares 5 science-backed skincare hacks to combat heatwave damage, including tips on hydration, sun protection, and soothing treatments to help repair and protect skin from summer stress.

New Delhi:

As heatwaves become increasingly intense across India, their effects on the skin are more evident than ever—causing breakouts, dryness, pigmentation, and premature ageing. To help combat these issues, skincare experts are recommending targeted, science-backed solutions that go beyond basic routines.

According to Dr Divneet Kaur, Co-Founder & CEO, President – Innovations, Dermabay, from using salicylic acid to unclog sweat-induced pores to niacinamide for strengthening the skin barrier, each hack is designed to counteract a specific impact of prolonged heat exposure. Daily SPF, antioxidant-rich serums like vitamin C, and night creams with gentle peptides all play a crucial role in maintaining skin health during hot weather.

By incorporating these expert-approved tips consistently, you can protect your skin from the hidden toll of rising temperatures while keeping it balanced, hydrated, and radiant all summer long.

1. Sweat, oil overdrive, and pore congestion

Hot weather causes the body to produce increased amounts of sebum and sweat. When your skin tries to cool itself by opening pores, these spaces capture oil and sweat and environmental particles, which results in blackheads and acne.

Adding 2% Salicylic Acid cleanser enables the breakdown of excessive sebum while clearing pores without disrupting skin pH levels.

Exfoliation with cleansers with 5% Lactic Acid removes dead skin cells and stops debris accumulation.

The lightweight gel with niacinamide works well to regulate oil production and minimise pore size.

2. Barrier breakdown and dryness

The skin loses moisture rapidly because of extended heat and UV exposure weakening the skin barrier, causing tightness and flakiness and more visible fine lines.

The application of ceramide-rich cream serves to reconstruct intercellular lipids, which helps restore the barrier structure.

The 5% Niacinamide molecule functions as a multitasking agent by enhancing ceramide production while decreasing inflammation and improving barrier function.

The application of squalane emollient over hyaluronic acid serum creates moisture reservoirs that protect against evaporation.

3. Invisible UV assault and pigmentation risk

Heatwaves increase the strength of UVA/UVB radiation, which produces free radicals that destroy collagen while producing skin discolouration without causing sunburn.

Apply a broad-spectrum SPF sunscreen daily to your skin before going outside while also reapplying throughout the day.

A basic vitamin C serum used daily will provide antioxidant benefits while it brightens your complexion and shields your skin from environmental pollutants.

4. Heat rash and surface irritation

The combination of heat and friction creates prickly heat along with redness and itchiness, mainly in skin areas where clothing rubs against the body.

A refrigerated facial mist containing Aloe Vera provides instant relief while reducing inflammation in the skin.

A fragrance-free balm or lotion containing natural calming extracts such as oatmeal should be applied to protect and soothe the skin.

5. Disrupted repair and overnight recovery

The body's disrupted sleep patterns caused by heat exposure interfere with nighttime skin repair mechanisms that normally produce new collagen.

For overnight repair you should select a light night cream that contains gentle peptides or plant-derived retinol alternatives to promote regeneration.

Using comfortable cotton sheets in combination with a bedroom temperature that is suitable for rest will help you and your skin achieve better sleep quality.

Each skin concern, including pore congestion, barrier loss, UV damage, irritation and repair disruption, can be addressed effectively when you use specific active ingredients consistently for maintaining healthy, glowing skin during hot seasons.

