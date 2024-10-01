Do you have strawberry skin? Know causes and prevention tips for Keratosis Pilaris

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know causes and prevention tips for Keratosis Pilaris.

Changing lifestyle has a very bad effect on our skin, which we face daily. The problem of spots and blemishes on the face also increases due to dull and lifeless skin. Let us tell you, that one of these skin problems is Keratosis Pilaris. Now you must be wondering what disease is this, so let us tell you that in Keratosis Pilaris, the skin condition worsens. Hard rash-like patches start appearing on the hands and feet. In common language, this condition is also called chicken skin. Homeopathy Dr Smita Bhoir has told through her Instagram what causes Keratosis Pilaris and what should be done to get rid of it.

What is keratosis pilaris?

According to Dr Smita Bhoir, Keratosis Pilaris, also known as Chicken Skin or Strawberry Skin, is a skin condition in which small bumps appear on the skin. In this condition, rough patches and pimples appear on the hands, legs, stomach, back and buttocks which sting like bites when touched. These small bumps are the result of accumulation of keratin around the hair follicles.

Causes of keratosis pilaris:

Keratosis pilaris is genetic and passes from generation to generation. Keratosis pilaris can also be caused by eczema or dermatitis. Dry skin can make keratosis pilaris worse. Shaving on dry skin can also cause keratosis pilaris. Also, people are vulnerable to this problem due to a lack of soluble vitamins such as vitamins A and E, low bile and insulin resistance.

Ways to get rid of keratosis pilaris

Include foods rich in healthy fats and vitamin A in your daily diet like egg yolk, cod liver oil, liver, salmon, and mackerel. You can also take supplements like cod liver oil capsules - it is rich in vitamins A and D.

Include foods rich in vitamin E in your diet like sunflower seeds, almonds, olive oil and spinach.

If you have digestive problems or low bile, drink diluted apple cider vinegar (2 teaspoons in 1 glass of water) daily.

Gluten, milk, processed foods and refined flour should also be avoided in the diet.

Use a non-comedogenic moisturizer immediately after bathing to lock in moisture in your skin.

ALSO READ: Popping pimples? It can fade away your face beauty, know side effects of doing so