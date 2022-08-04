Do you apply toothpaste on pimples? NEVER do it again, avoid this viral beauty hack at all costs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Do you apply toothpaste on pimples? It has become like a go-to skincare hack for many. But they probably don't know that it is actually damaging your skin. In fact, it can even cause more breakouts. Acne, as we all know, is caused by oil, germs, dead skin cells, and dirt being clogged in the pores. When this happens, a pimple or blemish can appear. Acne is the most prevalent skin problem, and it may be excruciatingly unpleasant, especially when severe. It can also induce mental anguish. But applying toothpaste on pimples is not the solution.

Sure, the ingredients like baking soda and peroxide may help to dry out pimples. However, it is possible that it will leave the area sensitive, irritated, and prone to further eruptions.

Toothpaste is not made in a way that is safe for use on the skin. They're just too harsh. Toothpaste will upset the pH balance of your skin, causing further irritation and, in some cases, acne and skin peeling. Toothpaste and skin are not meant to be together. As a result, it should only be used and stored for the purpose of brushing your teeth only.

What to do to avoid pimples or acne

Stay Hydrated: So, the main reason why acne is bothering you in winter is the lower consumption of water. Our skin becomes dry because of the cold winter weather. Please ensure that you drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated and flush out the toxins.

Keep your face clean: The one thing that you need to take care of is using a face cleanser that doesn't dry out your skin but rather hydrates it. The moist winter air can easily clog your pores with various pollutants. Cleaning and exfoliating are necessary for facial hygiene.

Moisturize, Moisturize & Moisturize: Yes, we can't emphasise enough how important it is to keep your skin moisturised in winter. A common mistake most girls make is using a moisturiser that is oil-based. If you have oily skin, you should prefer to use a water-based moisturiser or a facial gel. However, having oily skin doesn't mean you can skip the moisturising part. We also suggest using facials or face packs that deeply nourish your skin. Fruit packs or facials are good for all skin types.

Avoid too much Exfoliation: Of course, you need to exfoliate your skin in winter as well, but excessive exfoliation can drain the essential oils from your skin and make it dry. Too much dryness can be a reason for winter breakouts.

Exercise and Rejuvenate: Just because it's winter doesn't mean you can skip your morning routine. It might seem to be a great effort to get up and go for a walk in the cold weather, but so what? You can exercise indoors. Maybe you can do yoga or dance. However, staying indoors all the time isn't advisable because if you take in the refreshing morning air, it will rejuvenate your skin and keep winter breakouts away from you.

What not to do

Small things/changes make all the difference.

Do not take long hot showers; you can rather use lukewarm water.

Do not use oily cosmetics or skin care products.

Strong perfumes or products with pungent fragrances shall be avoided as it can cause skin irritation.

Do not pick on acne.

-- with IANS inputs

