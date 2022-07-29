Monsoon Skincare: Check out top 10 tips for shiny, beautiful and healthy skin

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THEAYURVEDACO_ Monsoon skincare tips

Monsoon Skincare: As the rainy season starts, many people begin to get pore blockage, acne and other skin-related problems. As amazing as this season looks, it is not as good for people who feel nervous before stepping out of their house because of skin problems. While some people like to take care of their skin by taking out time. They look out for home remedies and skincare tips to follow especially during this season. So, here are some handy tips and tricks to take care of your skin during the monsoon season -

If your skin is feeling sticky and oily, keep blotting paper handy. You can use it to take away the excess oil so that it doesn’t settle on the skin and attract dust particles to it. In the rainy season it is better to switch to a powder base instead of a creamy base. A creamy base in such weather could lead to your whole makeup becoming cakey. In this time of humid weather, night-time Retinols- AHAs and BHAs are very beneficial. They can give a dry touch to your skin. This is the weather to clean and scrub the skin more often. Scrub your face twice a week and cleanse at least three times a day. If earlier you were exfoliating once a week, increase it to a minimum of twice a week. Humidity demands more exfoliation. While you may feel that you don’t need a moisturizer in this weather, look for a light moisturizer and apply it early in the morning. Moisturiser is an all-season requirement for your skin but you can change your usual heavy moisturizer for a light, gel, or water-based one. Apart from these, follow a healthy diet of fresh fruits and vegetables. If your skin is prone to acne, you can cut whey and milk from your diet. If you go to the gym, don’t let sweat be on the skin for long, wash your face immediately after the workout otherwise it can further lead to acne and pimples.

Change of season can affect the skin more than we realize. It is important to take care of the skin in the changing weather and switch products according to the season. It is important to listen to your body. Keep an eye out for visible changes in your skin and opt for products accordingly. These simple tips will help you keep your skin healthy in this humid and sticky weather.

(Inputs by Dr Geeta Grewal Cosmetic surgeon Anti-aging, beauty and wellness expert)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

