Divita Rai's ‘Sone Ki Chidiya’ costume for Miss Universe personifies ‘rich cultural heritage of India’

Divita Rai, who is representing India at the 71st edition of Miss Universe, turned into ‘Sone Ki Chidiya’ (golden bird) for the National Costume round. The coveted Miss Universe pageant is scheduled to take place on January 14, with over 80 delegates from across the globe competing for the crown, including Rai at the Ernest N. Moral Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, US. The winner will be crowned by Harnaaz Sandhu, the reigning Miss Universe, who will make way for her successor.

Divita's stunning outfit features intense gold metallic hand embellishments, which gave a strong, powerful and precious message to the world.

For the National costume round, Divita turned heads in a golden outfit which was a tribute to her native country, India. Designed by Abhishek Sharma, the outfit showcased 'Sone Ki Chidiya' - 'the ethereal portrayal of India as the golden bird.' In an Instagram post, Sharma described Divita's outfit and wrote, "The National Costume is inspired by the ethereal portrayal of India as the golden bird which is a symbol of the wealth of our rich cultural heritage along with the spiritual essence of living in harmony with diversity. The intense gold metallic hand embellishments are a true example of the finest craftsmanship of our artisans. The lehenga is made from a hand-woven tissue fabric from the Chandheri District of Madhya Pradesh with the drape representing the image of a modern India."

He added, "The wings represent the power of nourishment and care that India has shown in the difficult times towards the citizens of the world and took care and stood as a support with the notion of "One World One Family".The national costume in its true sense is the essence of modern India and its approach to progressive thinking."

Model Divita Rai from Karnataka was named the winner of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2022.

