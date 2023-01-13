Miss Universe 2023: When and where to watch free live stream of the beauty pageant

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO/GERALD HERBERT Miss India Divita Rai during the preliminary round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in New Orleans

Miss Universe 2023: The 71st edition of the most coveted beauty pageant Miss Universe is back. Divita Rai, who was crowned LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2022 last year is representing India at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant. The model turned into 'Sone Ki Chidia' for the National costume round and earned many applauds for her outfit designed by Abhishek Sharma. Now, it would be interesting to see what she wears for the main ceremony that will take place on January 14. Miss Universe 2023 is being held in New Orleans and over 80 delegates from across the globe will be competing for the crown at the Ernest N. Moral Convention Center in the US.

Miss Universe 2023: When and Where to watch in India

The Miss Universe beauty pageant will take place on Saturday, January 14 at 8 pm (ET) or January 15, at 6:30 am (Indian Standard Time). People in India can watch the free live stream on the OTT platform Voot or on JKN18 channel's official Facebook and YouTube channels. Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and TV personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins will host the event after Steve Harvey's five-year run.

Miss Universe 2023: Who is representing India?

Model Divita Rai is representing India at the 71st Miss Universe. She was crowned LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2022 by Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. Born in Karnataka, Divita Rai is just 18 years old and is an architect and model by profession.

Meanwhile, Punjab's Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 crown for India and made history. She brought the title back to India after 21 years.

