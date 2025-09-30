National Skincare Awareness Month: Dermatologists share everyday skincare tips for glowing skin This National Skincare Awareness Month, dermatologists share simple daily habits that keep skin healthy and glowing. From hydration and sleep to eating right and following your skin type, discover dermatologist-approved skincare tips you can adopt for long-lasting results.

New Delhi:

In the frenzy of contemporary life, skincare falls through the cracks. Extensive work hours, late evenings, and ceaseless tasks come to the forefront, while our skin quietly struggles against pollution, UV, and stress. As September has been designated as National Skincare Awareness Month, it's the best reminder to take a moment and spend on the daily routines that ensure our skin is healthy and radiant.

Our skin is the biggest organ in our body and our first defence barrier, but it evolves naturally with age, becoming drier, thinner, and less elastic. Add to that environmental stress and lifestyle choices, and the result is dullness, pigmentation, and early wrinkles. The good news? Dermatologists say healthy, radiant skin doesn’t require expensive products or a 10-step routine. It comes from small, consistent habits that truly make a difference.

Customise your routine to your skin type

Not every product suits every skin. Dr Shweta Nakhawa, Consultant Dermatologist, explains that blindly following trends can backfire. “A cleanser made for oily skin can strip dry skin of essential oils, leading to irritation,” she warns. The first step is to know your skin type and choose products that work for you.

Hydrate inside and out

Hydration is more than slathering on moisturiser. Dr Mili Sinha, Aesthetic Physician, points out that glowing skin starts from within. Drinking enough water, eating antioxidant-rich foods, and double cleansing at night to remove dust and dirt are all vital steps to keeping skin supple and clear.

Keep it simple

Too many products can overwhelm the skin. Both experts stress the importance of simplicity. A gentle cleanser, a moisturiser, and sunscreen form the foundation. Listen to your skin, and see a dermatologist if problems persist. This approach saves time, money, and stress.

Follow your body’s circadian rhythm

Your skin has its own clock. Night-time is when it repairs and absorbs nutrients best. Getting quality sleep and syncing your routine, like cleansing before bed and using nourishing products at night, can make a big difference to how your skin looks and feels.

Eat for your skin

What you eat shows up on your skin. A well-balanced diet with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants minimises inflammation and stimulates collagen, which keeps skin firm and young. Think colourful vegetables, fruits, nuts, and whole grains; your plate is just as important as your skincare shelf.

Healthy skin doesn’t come from trends or expensive jars; it comes from small, consistent choices. As National Skincare Awareness Month reminds us, good skin is a reflection of good habits, hydration, sleep, balance, and mindful care. Your skin works hard for you every day; these simple rituals are the best way to return the favour.

Also read: Tired, dull skin after festivities? Here’s how to bring back the glow in 10 minutes