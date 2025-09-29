Tired, dull skin after festivities? Here’s how to bring back the glow in 10 minutes Skin looking dull after a night of Garba, Durga Puja pandal-hopping, or back-to-back festivities? These six quick skincare steps, from ice cubes to sheet masks, will revive tired skin and get you glowing again in just 10 minutes.

New Delhi:

Between late-night Garba dancing, round-the-clock Durga Puja pandal-hopping, and post-festival selfies, your skin has been working overtime. Come morning, it's not unusual to wake up with dullness, puffiness, and that "don't look at me" face reflected back in the mirror.

The good news? You don’t have to sacrifice your glow just because the celebrations ran past midnight. In ten minutes and a few clever steps, you can refresh your skin and wake up looking like you slept your full eight hours of beauty sleep.

6 easy ways to get glowing skin in 10 minutes after a late-night celebration

Splash it awake

A splash of cold water or a quick ice cube rub is the quickest wake-up call for your skin. It constricts pores, improves circulation, and provides instant glow. Great to get rid of that post-dandiya sleepiness.

Double-cleanse like a pro

Festival beauty and sweat can last for many days after the party. Start with a cleansing balm to melt it all away, then follow with a gentle face wash. Your skin will breathe and thank you for it.

Mask the damage

(Image Source : FREEPIK)A hydrating sheet mask is your SOS skin fix in under 10 minutes.

A hydrating sheet mask is your SOS skin fix in under 10 minutes. Look for hyaluronic acid or aloe vera to soothe and plump tired skin.

De-puff and de-stress

Grab a chilled jade roller or a cold spoon from the fridge. Roll gently under the eyes and along the jawline to drain puffiness. You’ll look (and feel) way less like you stayed up till 3 AM.

Exfoliate gently

If your skin looks extra dull, do a quick, mild exfoliation. For this, remember to use a soft scrub or an enzyme-based exfoliant to remove dead cells. This step instantly revives glow without stripping moisture.

Seal it with glow

Lock in hydration with a lightweight moisturiser and top it with a brightening serum. Don’t forget sunscreen, yes, even if it’s cloudy or you’re heading out late. Your glow deserves protection.

Festival nights may be long, but your morning routine can be short and powerful. These six steps will revive your skin, restore its glow, and get you selfie-ready for round two of celebrations.

Also read: Garba hair care: Ayurvedic tips for healthy, shiny locks