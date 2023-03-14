Tuesday, March 14, 2023
     
Hair oiling is admired for its health. Hair is severely affected by pollution, harsh products, an unhealthy diet, and a bad lifestyle. If you want to get your voluminous hair back, try these essential oils.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2023 15:00 IST
Thick hair
Image Source : FREEPIK Combine these 5 oils for voluminous and thick hair

Hair oiling is a healthy hair practice that helps to increase blood flow to the scalp and promote hair growth. Oiling also helps prevent hair problems by retaining moisture in the tresses and moisturizing them. 

Just like our sensitive skin, our hair needs equal attention and care. Being exposed to pollution, a poor lifestyle, an unhealthy diet, harsh hair products, and more causes the hair to become weak, dry, thin, and brittle.

 
To get your thick and voluminous hair back, combine these 5 oils:

Coconut oil 
The oil extracted from coconuts is best known for minimising hair protein loss. Regular coconut oil massages help to keep hair from becoming dry, brittle, and breaking. Coconut oil's fatty chains soothe the cuticle and deeply moisturize the hair.
 
Castor oil 
It is abundantly rich in fatty acids, antioxidants, proteins, and vitamins, which nourish the scalp and give the hair strand vital nutrients. It is believed to strengthen hair and stop hair loss, offering thick hair.
 
Almond oil 
The oil tends to reduce hair damage, promote longer, more voluminous hair, and treat split ends. It also contains vitamin E, a natural antioxidant that helps treat and restore any signs of hair damage.
 
Olive oil 
Olive oil may help prevent the hormone dihydrotestosterone (DHT) from attaching to the scalp and promoting healthy hair growth. It also has antifungal characteristics that can help clear up dandruff and encourage the growth of new hair.
 
Rosemary oil
The oil works wonders in fostering hair growth. Rosemary oil is effective for treating baldness. The oil's essential components prevent hair loss and early graying by nourishing the follicles and halting premature hair loss.
 
Remedy:
Combine coconut, olive, castor, and almond oils in equal amounts along with 10 drops of rosemary oil for long, shiny, and voluminous locks. Mildly heat the oil and then apply it to the scalp.
 
 

