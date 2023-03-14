Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Combine these 5 oils for voluminous and thick hair

Hair oiling is a healthy hair practice that helps to increase blood flow to the scalp and promote hair growth. Oiling also helps prevent hair problems by retaining moisture in the tresses and moisturizing them.

Just like our sensitive skin, our hair needs equal attention and care. Being exposed to pollution, a poor lifestyle, an unhealthy diet, harsh hair products, and more causes the hair to become weak, dry, thin, and brittle.



To get your thick and voluminous hair back, combine these 5 oils:

Coconut oil

The oil extracted from coconuts is best known for minimising hair protein loss. Regular coconut oil massages help to keep hair from becoming dry, brittle, and breaking. Coconut oil's fatty chains soothe the cuticle and deeply moisturize the hair.



Castor oil

It is abundantly rich in fatty acids, antioxidants, proteins, and vitamins, which nourish the scalp and give the hair strand vital nutrients. It is believed to strengthen hair and stop hair loss, offering thick hair.



Almond oil

The oil tends to reduce hair damage, promote longer, more voluminous hair, and treat split ends. It also contains vitamin E, a natural antioxidant that helps treat and restore any signs of hair damage.



Olive oil

Olive oil may help prevent the hormone dihydrotestosterone (DHT) from attaching to the scalp and promoting healthy hair growth. It also has antifungal characteristics that can help clear up dandruff and encourage the growth of new hair.



Rosemary oil

The oil works wonders in fostering hair growth. Rosemary oil is effective for treating baldness. The oil's essential components prevent hair loss and early graying by nourishing the follicles and halting premature hair loss.



Remedy:

Combine coconut, olive, castor, and almond oils in equal amounts along with 10 drops of rosemary oil for long, shiny, and voluminous locks. Mildly heat the oil and then apply it to the scalp.





Read More Lifestyle News