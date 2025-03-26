Be aware of these 5 mistakes while applying face oils to prevent skin problems Protect your skin from adverse reactions by avoiding common mistakes when using face oils. Learn the 5 essential errors to steer clear of for a healthier, glowing complexion.

In today's time, the use of essential oils has increased a lot among people. Many people use essential oils to enhance their skin and keep it soft. Especially in the winter season or during the skin-drying wind, essential oils are used to protect the skin from dryness and keep it hydrated. But many people use essential oils in the wrong way, due to which the skin can get damaged. In such a situation, how do you use essential oils? It is very important for you to know this. So let us know how to apply essential oil on the face correctly while avoiding mistakes.

Avoid making these mistakes while applying essential oils to face

1. Not choosing the right oil

The most important thing while applying essential oil is that you choose the right oil according to your skin. Not every essential oil is good for your skin. For example, tea tree oil and lemon oil are good for health, but they should not be used directly on the skin. These oils should always be applied mixed with a carrier oil such as olive oil or coconut oil. This will not irritate your skin, and the effect of the oil will also be better.

2. Using too much oil

Excessive use of any oil is always harmful. Similarly, excessive use of essential oil can also harm your skin. Applying too much oil on the skin can damage the skin, causing skin irritation and rash problems. Therefore, it is very important to apply the right amount of essential oil on the skin. Just 1-2 drops are enough for your skin. This keeps the skin moisturised.

3. Not understanding your skin type

It is not necessary that the essential oil that is good for your friend's or other family members' skin is good for you as well. Everyone's skin type is different, and its reaction is also different. If your skin is sensitive, then you must do a patch test before applying the oil. This means that before using any new essential oil on your skin, try applying a small amount on a part of your skin, like behind the ear or on the neck; if you do not have any reaction, then you can use it comfortably.

4. Not applying oil properly

Essential oils should be avoided from being applied directly on the face, as it is considered better to mix them with a good carrier oil and then apply it on the face. Apart from this, do not forget to clean the face thoroughly before applying the oil. This will allow the oil to be absorbed better in your skin, and your skin will get more benefits. After applying oil to the skin, do not forget to moisturise your skin and also apply sunscreen so that the skin remains protected.

5. Keeping essential oils on the skin for a long time

Essential oils should not be left on the skin for a long time, as they can damage your skin. The effect of essential oils can be seen on your skin quickly, but keeping them on your skin for a long time can cause skin irritation and inflammation. Therefore, after applying essential oil to the skin, remove it with a lightly wet towel after 10-15 minutes. This will not harm your skin.

