Struggling with hair thinning? Apply this green tea and curd mask, know benefits

If your hair has become thin and you want to make it thick and strong, then adopting home remedies instead of expensive hair treatments can be a good option. Green tea and curd hair pack is a natural and effective remedy, which helps in nourishing the hair as well as making them thick. Green tea contains antioxidants, which strengthen the hair roots and reduce the problem of hair fall. At the same time, the protein and lactic acid present in curd keep the scalp healthy and increase hair growth. This hair pack not only makes the hair thick but also makes them soft and shiny. Let us know about hair masks made from green tea and its benefits.

Benefits of green tea and curd hair mask

Strengthens Hair Roots: Catechins present in green tea nourish the hair roots and activate hair follicles, thereby decreasing hair loss and increasing their strength. Promotes Hair Growth: Proteins and vitamins present in curd help to accelerate the growth of hair. It promotes the growth of new hair by making the scalp healthy. Scalp Detox: The antioxidants present in green tea work to detox the scalp. It helps in removing dirt and excess oil present on the scalp. Reduces Dandruff: The lactic acid present in yoghurt exfoliates the scalp and helps reduce dandruff. This keeps the hair clean and healthy. Adds Shine to Hair: Regular use of it gives natural shine to the hair, making it look more beautiful and healthy.

How to prepare green tea and curd hair mask

Materials Required

2 teaspoons of green tea leaves or 2 tea bags

1/2 cup curd

1 tsp coconut oil

1 teaspoon of honey

Method of Preparation

Add green tea to a cup of water, boil it, and let it cool.

Add curd to the cooled green tea and mix well.

If you want, you can also add coconut oil and honey to it.

Prepare a thick paste.

