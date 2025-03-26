What is viral ‘Skin Zoning’ trend and does it really work? Global skin expert answers After 'slugging', people are following this viral beauty trend, which is known as 'skin zoning'. In this article, a global skin doctor has explained everything about the latest beauty trend.

TikTok has given rise to countless skincare trends, from ‘slugging,’ the practice of sealing in moisture with petroleum jelly, to the ‘morning shed’ routine, which encourages layering multiple products at night to ‘wake up prettier. ’ Now, the latest beauty obsession taking over social media is ‘skin zoning’- a trend that involves treating different areas of the face with targeted skincare products.

By applying acne treatments only to the oily T-zone or using brightening ingredients like vitamin C and caffeine specifically under the eyes, users claim this method personalises skincare for better results. But does it work, or are we just overcomplicating our routines? To separate fact from fiction, we spoke to global skin doctor and founder of skincare line Dr Vanita Rattan to share whether ‘skin zoning’ delivers results or is just another viral fad.

What is the new viral ‘Skin Zoning’ trend?

‘Skin Zoning’ refers to the practice of applying different skincare products to specific areas or ‘zones’ of the face. The theory behind this trend is that by customising your routine for different parts of the face, you can achieve better and more tailored results. Unlike a one-size-fits-all approach to skincare, ‘Skin Zoning’ takes into account that different areas of the face often have different needs.

For example, the T-zone (forehead, nose and chin) tends to produce more oil than other parts of the face. The excess sebum in these areas means that the pores are more likely to become clogged, increasing the risk of acne and hormonal breakouts. On the other hand, areas such as the cheeks and jawline tend to be drier and more sensitive. Oily areas may benefit from lightweight, oil-controlling products, whereas drier areas may require a more hydrating complete daily range. This trend aligns with the growing emphasis on personalised skincare, allowing people to adapt their routines based on their concerns rather than following a standard regimen.

Does ‘Skin Zoning’ really work?

Dr Vanita Rattan said while skin zoning can be helpful in certain cases, such as treating acne-prone areas with spot treatments or using anti-ageing creams underneath the eyes, it’s important to consider whether separate products for different ‘zones’ are truly necessary.

Constantly switching products for different areas of the face can disrupt the skin barrier, increasing the risk of irritation, breakouts, and sensitivity. This is because skincare works best with long-term consistency, as the skin thrives on stability rather than frequently needing to adapt to new actives. We need to remember that the skin is a complex organ and one of the most sensitive organs in our body. While the ‘Skin Zoning’ trend may seem appealing at first, an over-complicated skincare routine can lead to imbalances. It's important not to overburden the skin, as this can do more harm than good. Ultimately, most people need skincare products suited to their specific skin type (normal, dry, oily or combination) and should opt for fragrance-free formulations, but this doesn’t require applying different products to various areas of the face.

As well to this, broad-spectrum SPF50 should never be treated as a ‘zoned’ step in skincare as it’s made for full-face protection against the sun's harmful UVA/UVB rays. UV damage can lead to premature ageing, hyperpigmentation and even increased risk of skin cancer, so it’s important to protect the skin with sunscreen daily. Even if certain areas of the face are less prone to burning, UV rays can still penetrate the skin, causing collagen breakdown and a weakened skin barrier.

Having said this, skin zoning can be beneficial for makeup application, with many people using different formulas and finishes on specific areas of the face to achieve a smoother finish. For example, a lightweight concealer rich in ceramides and peptides can be used to hydrate and brighten the under area, whereas a full coverage concealer is better to camouflage spots. As we age, the skin under the eyes becomes thinner and drier due to reduced collagen production, making it more prone to fine lines and dehydration. This is why the concealer formula needed for the under-eye area is completely different from the one used on breakouts. Mature skin lacks fats, which is why concealers for the under-eye must be fat-based, not water-based.

Ultimately, while skin zoning can be beneficial for makeup application, it is generally unnecessary for skincare, as a well-balanced routine tailored to your overall skin type is usually the most effective approach.

