Why Apoorva Makija, The Rebel Kid, dunks her face in ice water every day and you should try it too Apoorva Makija, aka Rebel Kid, swears by a simple ice-water face dip to keep her skin glowing and de-puffed. Here’s why the viral beauty hack works, what science says about cold therapy for skin, and how you can try the routine safely at home.

New Delhi:

If there’s one thing the internet has learnt about Apoorva Makija, better known as Rebel Kid, it’s that she glows even when her life resembles a full-blown season of Bigg Boss. Between online chaos, viral reels, love-life speculation, and the general circus that follows her everywhere, the girl somehow shows up with skin that looks like it’s been Photoshopped by the gods.

Well, she revealed one of her real-life “glow hacks”… and it’s so simple, even your 6 am brain will understand it. The Rebel Kid dips her entire face in ice water. She posted it on Instagram, face plunged in a bowl of freezing water, and everyone immediately went: So that's why she looks fresh while the rest of us look like we’ve fought three emotional battles before breakfast.

Here’s what Apoorva Makija does for her skin every day

In fact, Apoorva's real glow-up secret is the simplest thing you can imagine: she dips her face in ice-cold water every single day.

She even shared the routine on Instagram, casually plunging her face into a bowl of icy water like it’s no big deal. And honestly, it makes sense. Her skin always looks calm, tight, and wide-awake, even on days when her life looks like it could use its own reality show. This habit keeps her camera-ready before makeup, after long nights, and during stressful phases, because cold therapy truly does have science behind it.

Benefits of dipping your face in ice water

The idea may feel old-school grandmother wisdom, but dermatology actually supports it.

1. Reduces swelling and puffiness

Cold water constricts the blood vessels or, in other words, causes vasoconstriction. According to one study in The Journal of Nursing Research, cold therapy reduces facial oedema, an effect brought about by the tightening of the superficial blood vessels. That's why applying cold water de-puffs the eyes almost instantly.

2. Improves blood flow for an instant glow

Following the initial constriction, your blood vessels dilate again, bringing fresh oxygen back to the skin. Research in Microvascular Research shows that this rebound circulation enhances nourishment to skin tissues, giving a natural radiance.

3. Calms inflammation and redness

Cold exposure helps reduce inflammation by slowing down cellular metabolic activity. A paper in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology notes that cryotherapy (cold therapy) helps reduce facial redness, ideal for irritated or tired skin.

4. Tightens skin temporarily

Cold water momentarily shrinks pores, giving a smoother, firmer look. While it's not a permanent solution, dermatologists nonetheless recommend it as a great pre-makeup prep step.

5. Helps in regulating oil production

Studies indicate that cold exposure can balance sebum activity, as it reduces the production of oil triggered by heat, which is beneficial in cases of acne-prone skin.

No wonder Rebel Kid wakes up glowing even on the messiest days.

How you can try Rebel Kid’s beauty hack at home

The best part? You don’t need expensive skincare, LED tools, or miracle serums. Just a bowl of water and a handful of ice cubes.

Here's the easiest, dermatologist-approved way to do it:

1. Fill a bowl with cold water + 6–8 ice cubes.

Let it sit for a minute so the temperature drops evenly.

Step 2: Immerse your face for 10–15 seconds, lift, breathe, repeat 3 times.

If your skin is sensitive, start with shorter dips.

Step 3: Pat dry gently, don’t rub.

Your skin will be naturally tighter and fresher.

Step 4: Follow with a lightweight moisturiser.

Cold water preps the skin beautifully for hydration.

Step 5: Use it any time:

• Morning puffiness

• Pre-makeup

• After crying

• Before an event

• When life feels… extra

Just avoid it if you have rosacea, extremely dry skin, or broken capillarie; ice therapy can sometimes worsen sensitivity.

So if you woke up today looking like a sleepy samosa, swollen, uneven, and confused about life, just take a page from Rebel Kid’s playbook. Dunk your face, breathe, glow… and deal with the drama later.

Also read: Sunscreen in winter? Dermatologist explains why your skin needs it more than ever