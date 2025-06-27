Anna Wintour exits Vogue at 75: A look at her timeless morning routine Anna Wintour has been the official editor-in-chief of American Vogue for more than thirty years. She has had an incalculable influence on the magazine, and indeed on fashion itself, ever since.

In headline news that left the fashion industry reeling, Anna Wintour is stepping down from her legendary role as editor-in-chief at American Vogue. Following over three decades in charge, the so-called "It lady of fashion" is making a dramatic change, leaving a void that few think anyone can even hope to fill. Her pull has been so strong that it's reported that nothing ever actually happens in the industry unless she blesses it.

Even in her very public career that tended to put her at the centre of the spotlight, Wintour herself is remarkably private. She once credited her success to a "pretty consistent structure" she follows every day. And now, at the age of 75, we are learning about the morning ritual that fuelled one of the most incredible careers in fashion history.

Anna Wintour's Secret to Success: A Consistent Morning Routine

As per a MasterClass interview quoted in CNBC, Wintour rises early. She rises between 4:00 and 5:30 AM during weekdays. The very first thing on the agenda? Getting up to speed with what's happening in the world through reading British and American newspapers online. Talk about staying well-informed!

Apart from the news, Wintour attends to her physical well-being. "I exercise at the gym. I walk around Washington Square Park, which is never dull," she disclosed. She also plays tennis and, like everyone else, begins her day at Starbucks. From 8:00 AM to 8:30 AM, she's at Vogue headquarters in lower Manhattan, sitting in with her teams, conducting crunch meetings, and planning out the dozens of events that make up the fashion calendar.

A New Era for Anna and Vogue

To everyone who wasn't looking at the scale of her operation, Anna Wintour has been the official editor-in-chief of American Vogue for more than thirty years. She has had an incalculable influence on the magazine, and indeed on fashion itself, ever since. She was appointed Condé Nast's creative director in 1983 and ran British Vogue from 1985 to 1987 before taking up the position of editor-in-chief on the American title.

Though she is resigning as editor-in-chief, Wintour is not departing from the Condé Nast family altogether. She will still hold her influential roles as Condé Nast's chief content officer and Vogue's international editorial director.

In a meeting last Thursday, reporting to her employees, Wintour declared her about-face: "Now, I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas."

Evidently, as she departs, Anna Wintour's legacy will continue to shape the world of fashion for generations to come.

