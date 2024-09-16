Achieve radiant, glowing skin with THIS step-by-step skincare regime by expert

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Follow this step-by-step skincare regime by expert

Want to wake up with glowing, healthy-looking skin every day? Achieving radiant skin is easier than you think! With the right skincare routine, you can say goodbye to dullness, fine lines, and uneven tone. Follow our expert Dr. Safia Tanyeem, Consultant Dermatologist, Apollo Clinic, Koramangala's simple yet powerful 5-step skincare regime to transform your skin and reveal a brighter, more confident you. Read on to learn the expert-approved secrets to achieving radiant, glowing skin that turns heads!

1. Cleansing

Wash your face twice a day with a pH-matched mild cleanser.

Avoid harsh scrubs and makeup removers as these damage the protective barrier of the skin, further leading to acne and infections.

2. Moisturising

Moisturizing is a crucial step in any skincare routine. Use a fragrant-free moisturizer twice a day as it helps:

Hydrate: Lock in moisture, softening and smoothing the skin.

Protect: Act as a barrier against environmental stressors and dryness.

Nourish: Deliver essential nutrients and antioxidants to the skin.

3 Sun protection & Choice of Makeup

Avoid using foundations and compact powders on a daily basis

Always opt for water-based foundations

Choose a Non-comedogenic physical Sunscreen instead and it's advisable to apply sunscreen even when indoors

4. Diet and Lifestyle

Consume at least 2 liters of fluids every day

Brightly Coloured fruits like pomegranates, watermelons, strawberries, etc are rich in antioxidants and work wonders on the skin.

Destressing in the form of exercise, yoga, etc is highly recommended.

5. Exfoliation

Chemical peels done once in a while as per your dermatologist's advice help to de-tan the skin, reduce acne, and keep your skin healthy and glowing

ALSO READ: Skin started showing signs of ageing? Follow THESE steps to slow down the process