Skin started showing signs of ageing? Follow THESE steps to slow down the process

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to slow down the signs of ageing.

As we get older, it's natural for our skin to start showing signs of ageing. While we can't stop the ageing process entirely, there are steps we can take to help maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin. Here are some key things to know about skin ageing:

Loss of Collagen and Elastin

Collagen and elastin are the proteins that provide structure and elasticity to our skin. As we age, our bodies produce less of these proteins, leading to sagging, wrinkles, and loss of firmness in the skin.

Thinning of Skin

The skin naturally becomes thinner and drier over time. This makes it more fragile and prone to bruising, as well as less able to retain moisture.

Sun Damage

Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun is a major contributor to skin ageing. UV light damages the skin's DNA, leading to wrinkles, age spots, and uneven skin tone.

Decreased Cell Turnover

Our skin cells renew themselves more slowly as we get older. This results in a duller, more uneven complexion and a buildup of dead skin cells on the surface.

Changes in Fat Distribution

The fat pads under the skin start to descend with age, causing the skin to sag and wrinkle, especially around the eyes, cheeks, and jawline.

Hormonal Fluctuations

Hormonal changes, particularly during menopause, can affect the skin's oil production, elasticity, and ability to retain moisture.

Lifestyle Factors

Habits like smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and high stress levels can all accelerate the ageing process and lead to premature wrinkling and sagging.

While we can't stop the clock, there are steps shared by Dr Meghna Gupta, Dermatologist, Delhi Skin Centre, Delhi, we can take to help slow down skin ageing:

Wear Sunscreen - Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher every day is one of the most effective ways to protect against sun damage.

Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher every day is one of the most effective ways to protect against sun damage. Use Anti-Aging Products - Ingredients like retinoids, vitamins C and E, and hyaluronic acid can help boost collagen production, improve skin elasticity, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Ingredients like retinoids, vitamins C and E, and hyaluronic acid can help boost collagen production, improve skin elasticity, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle - Eating a nutrient-rich diet, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and managing stress can all contribute to healthier, more youthful-looking skin.

Eating a nutrient-rich diet, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and managing stress can all contribute to healthier, more youthful-looking skin. Consider Cosmetic Treatments - High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) using an Ultracel Q+ device, chemical peels, and injectables can help address specific signs of ageing by stimulating collagen production and smoothing out wrinkles.

HIFU is a safe non-invasive treatment ideal for people who do not require any incisions or social downtime. While there are other non-surgical options available for anti-ageing and skin tightening, such as Botox, dermal fillers, and chemical peels, HIFU stands out as a unique and effective option for those looking to improve their skin's firmness and elasticity. These treatments can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin but often require multiple appointments and touch-ups. HIFU, on the other hand, offers long-lasting results starting with just one session.

ALSO READ: Want to look younger? Include THESE 5 anti-ageing superfruits in your diet