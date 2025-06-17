4 deodorant myths that are totally false and what you should know Deodorant is an essential part of any body care routine. It keeps body odour at bay and can even give you smooth, even-toned underarms. However, many myths surround its use. This article debunks some of the most common ones.

New Delhi:

Body odour is a stinker; it can ruin your mood and image. Thankfully, this issue can be easily tackled with the help of a good deodorant. No matter your gender or age, deodorant should be a must-have in your body care routine. It will not only keep body odour at bay but (if you choose right) also give you smooth and even-toned underarms.

However, despite their many incredible benefits, we’ve come across several myths surrounding the use of deodorants that make people wary of using them. So, to ensure that you don’t fall prey to these deodorant myths, we decided to go ahead and debunk the most common ones for you.

Myth #1: Deodorant causes unwanted hyperpigmentation

Let’s begin with the most common deodorant myth. A lot of people claim that using a deodorant has made their underarm skin darker. But the fact is that dark underarms are usually a result of shaving, scratching, and a skin condition called acanthosis nigricans. In some cases, dark underarm patches can also be genetic. Also, deeper skin tones might be more likely to develop hyperpigmentation in the underarm area. That said, it’s best to look for a deodorant with moisturising properties and no irritating ingredients like alcohol and parabens to properly care for your delicate underarm skin.

Myth #2: Deodorants stain your clothes

Yellow stains on white shirts and faded or discoloured patches in the underarm area on darker clothes are common. However, your deodorant is not entirely responsible for this. Discolouration usually occurs when the minerals (mainly salt) in the sweat come in contact with the deodorant ingredients, leaving behind a yellowish stain. The best way to avoid this is to not overapply the deodorant and allow it to dry for a few minutes before putting on your clothes.

Myth #3: Deodorant causes a burning sensation on freshly shaved skin

Shaving is one of the quickest ways to get rid of underarm hair; however, spraying deodorant on freshly shaved skin can sometimes cause a burning sensation. But here’s why it happens — your underarm skin is delicate, and shaving gets rid of the protective layer on top, along with the hair, leaving it sensitive. Fortunately, you can easily avoid the stinging sensation by using shaving foam or gel before shaving and following it up with a deodorant that does not contain alcohol.

Myth #4: Deodorants can make the skin sticky

Many women complain that deodorants, especially roll-ons, leave their armpits feeling sticky after application. However, you’d be surprised to know that it has nothing to do with the deodorant itself but rather a result of how much of it is applied. You’re supposed to roll on your deodorant about 2-3 times and allow it to dry. But if you use too much, your armpits WILL feel sticky even after letting them dry for a few minutes.

If you haven’t been using deodorants because of the myths mentioned above, it’s time to get your hands on one right now! Summer is here, and we recommend keeping an extra stick of deodorant in your bag to avoid those awkward, smelly moments.

