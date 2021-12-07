Follow us on Image Source : PIXABY What is Maskne and how to prevent sudden acne breakouts

With the Covid-19 pandemic, the use of masks became the first line of defence. It is likely that the use of masks will remain a constant part of our lives in the near future. While masks are important to keep ourselves safe, but with its persistent rub against the skin lead to sudden acne breakouts. Using face masks may cause skin irritation and breakouts for many reasons - the type of fabric and tightness over the face are a few examples; the material may cause excessive friction to the skin. Many are sensitive to fabrics and when paired with makeup, dirt and sweat, it is a recipe for acne.

Here are a few tips to prevent or treat maskne:

Wearing a clean mask: To prevent your skin from any kind of acne, rash or irritation, mask cleanliness must be the topmost priority. One must wear or use washed masks.

Wash your face regularly: It is important to wash your face regularly to get rid of the oil, moisture and dirt which lead to skin irritation. it is best to then use an oil-free moisturiser in place of water-based moisturiser afterwards. ​Sometimes, it is also necessary to take a break from using any cosmetics for a while.

No Touching: Do not touch, squeeze or break your pimples; this will further lead to inflammation and may also infect the area. Before using and after removing your face mask, cleanse and then moisturize your face

Choosing the right fabric: Know your skin type. The last problem you'd want to deal with itchy skin and face. Fabric sensitivity varies from person to person and different fabrics come with different textures. Look for a soft and breathable material that is able to absorb moisture