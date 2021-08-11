Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE How to use Aloe Vera gel to get a soft glow on face

I was aware of the risks of reviewing Aloe Vera gel as the uses and benefits have been known and each one of us has used it in one form or another for cuts, sunburn or any other minor issues. Having said that, I also know that we are extremely careful about what we use on our faces. We are choosy when it comes to brands that we use as a regime for our facial skin. That is the precise reason I took time to observe how this Aloe Vera gel treated my skin.

First Impressions & Feel

Krishna's Herbal & Ayurvedic Aloe Vera Gel comes in a wide-mouthed plastic bottle and is NOT green in colour unlike gels from many high-end brands. Any shade of green is just colour and should be avoided. The transparent look helped me warm up to the gel. There is no artificial smell or colour. Free from parabens, silicones and sulphates, this pure Aloe Vera Gel without chemicals can be used by men too, post a shave. The consistency is medium-thick, and a small dollop easily spreads on the face and neck area. Massage lightly, the gel gets easily absorbed into the skin. You really have to get used to the smell, which is natural since no perfume is added to the product. It is as close to real aloe vera as it can get. For the first few days, I felt some sensation on my skin while massaging but it soon goes away. How I used it for maximum benefit is by using it twice. Massage at night, leave it on for an hour and wash off with water only. The result is smooth, supple skin with an unmissable glow.

Verdict

Used it for 15 days and the results are surprising and very pleasing. No cosmetic product can show results immediately, it has to be included in your daily regime. I sleep with Sesderma C-Vit fluid as a night mask. Morning skin for me is dewy and the result has become even better by using aloe vera gel twice a day. Since Krishna Ayurveda is a multipurpose gel, it can be combined with your daily foundation like Lakme Absolute Mousse for better coverage. It can be used as a primer or face mask. Combine with rose water and massage lightly for a quick pick-me-up for skin and dazzle any party.

Disclaimer: If you’re dealing with a chronic skin condition, please check with a dermatologist before applying any products to your face.