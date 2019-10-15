Vastu Tips: Windows should always open inside your house. Know why

Acharya Indu Prakash has been giving us tips of Vastu Shastra related to windows. Windows play an important part in our house and the placement, the direction can affect our lives. Yesterday, we talked about the construction of windows on the entrance door. Now, it’s time to discuss how the windows should open.

You must be wondering as to what would happen with the way a window happens. But you will be surprised to know that the way in which it opens has a lot to do as per Vastu Shastra. According to the scriptures, the way of opening and closing the windows also help to maintain the peace and tranquility of the house.

It is important that the windows should always be made in such a way that it always opens in the inside of the house and not outside. In fact, the sound which a window creates while opening or closing is also not considered good. It affects the happiness and peace of the home and also distracts the family members. So if the windows of your house have any problem as listed, it should be fixed immediately.

