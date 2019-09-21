Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
Vastu Tips: Tree or pit at main entrance of house bring negative energy

No tree, pit or pillar at the main entrance of house, suggests Vastu Shastra.

September 21, 2019
As per Vastu Shastra, both positive and negative energy flow inside the house through the main entrance, hence, it is important to make it free from any hurdles. If there is some kind of obstacle such as a tree, pit or pillar at the main entrance, then remove it as soon as possible.

It is believed that these things create obstacles for positive energy. Pillar, pit or tree at the entrance are considered unfortunate signs and can create unnecessary problems for family members.

To prevent the flow of negative energy, make 'swastik' sign at the main entrance and fill the pit without any delay. Following these tips can help you deal with the possible negativity.

