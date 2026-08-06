Ameesha Patel reacts after X user says Preity Zinta is copying her Gadar 2 look as Sakina in Batwara 1947

New Delhi:

Ameesha Patel has reacted to Preity Zinta's look from Batwara 1947. Ameesha, who has worked with Sunny Deol in the blockbuster Gadar films, reacted to a social media user comparing her look as Sakina to Preity Zinta.

Ameesha Patel reacts to Preity Zinta's look from Batwara 1947

During an 'Ask Ameesha' session on X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote to the actor, claiming that Preity Zinta tried to copy her look as Sakina in Batwara 1947. The film stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. The troll wrote, "Have you watched the Batwara trailer? It feels like Preity Zinta is trying very hard to copy your iconic Sakina. But some characters are simply unforgettable. And no one can recreate the magic you and Sunny sir gave us in Gadar."

To this, Ameesha replied, "Woh bhi bahut Khoobsurst hai bhai Sakina wishes her the best . Tara ka dhyaan rakhna till he’s not back to where he belongs."

Batwara 1947 gets CBFC clearance

Batwara 1947 has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts or modifications. It has received an A certificate. The film remains on course for its theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Set during the Partition of India, Batwara 1947 follows the journey of a Mohajir family that relocates to Lahore after being displaced. They move into an abandoned Hindu house, only to discover that an elderly Hindu woman still lives there and refuses to leave. The encounter sets the stage for an emotional story that explores loss, belonging, compassion and survival against the backdrop of one of the darkest chapters in history.

Batwara 1947: Cast and release date

The film features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. It also marks the much-awaited reunion of director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly 30 years.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. The film's music has been composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. It is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Independence Day. It will clash with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 at the box office.

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Batwara 1947 trailer explores the human cost of partition with Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi