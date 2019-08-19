Image Source : PIXABY Vastu Tips to keep in mind before buying plot or home

Residential Plot is where the construction of a building, house or apartment takes place. The major factors to be kept in mind while selecting the plots as it represents the fixed form which radiates positive and negative energies depending on its location, orientation, slope, shape, and soil quality. In Vastu, the beneficial shapes are the Square and rectangular, and if there is any missing corner it may cause a serious problem depending on size of the missing corner. So, be careful and keep these points in mind while selecting the plot.

Plots facing East or North direction are most Auspicious while comparing to South or West.It is said that Plot facing East is good for scholars, priests and teachers etc. East facing plot is considered as a source of enlightenment. Plot facing North or North-east is good for women. Also for the business activities and plot facing East or North-east is very good for men. will ensure higher mobility in life. Watch the video below to know more: