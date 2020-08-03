Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Things to keep in mind while constructing boundary wall of north-facing building

According to Vastu Shastra, while constructing boundary wall in Uttarmukhi ie north-facing building, it should be kept in mind that the boundary of south direction in the building, i.e. the boundary should be kept higher than other directions. The wall of the west direction should be kept lower than the south.

At the same time, the height of the walls of north and east direction should be kept lower than the south and west direction. Apart from this, one thing should be kept in mind while constructing the boundary of the north direction, after the boundary of all the directions of the house is made, that is, the northbound boundary should be built at the last.

By doing this money comes in the house and gets rid of many problems. Therefore, the boundary should be built at the end in the north direction.

