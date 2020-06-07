Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Study table and bookshelf should be placed in North-East direction. Know why

Learn about the children's study room and bookshelf from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra. The face of the table in the study room should be towards the North-East and this direction of the room should be absolutely empty. This place should be kept clean. Also, a crystal globe should be placed on the study table. This will make children more eager to learn new things.

Study tables should not have a lot of things on it. Keep only the necessary books and some one-two essential items on it. Many people also make a shelf of books above the study table, but this should not be done. This keeps the pressure of education on the child and therefore he cannot concentrate well. Instead, it would be better if you make a bookshelf, ie a bookcase, a little different from the study table. Acharya Indu will learn about windows and photographs from Prakash tomorrow.

Sleep and study room should be separate

Acharya Indu Prakash had said that if your child is not focused on studies, then there is a need for change in his study room. There are some things that you can do to help your child by making changes. The first thing is that the sleeping and reading room of the children should be separate.

Take care of the decoration

Decoration should be taken care of first in the study room. So that the child should keep his mind in reading. The color balance in the room should be fine.

Room color should be bright

More bright and vibrant colors are not good for study room. The color should be bright, but also light. For example, get lemon color or white and cream paint done. Get white or cream color on the roof too. This will keep the atmosphere of the room good.

