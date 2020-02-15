Vastu Tips: Sleeping with head in north direction increases stress

Vastu Tips

In Vastu Shastra today, we will talk about sleeping by heading towards the north. According to Vastu Shastra, it is not good to sleep with your directed towards north and opposite to south direction.

Actually, the Earth has magnetic power. That is why there are constant magnetic currents flowing from south to north direction. When we head towards the south and sleep, this energy enters from our head and exits from the feet. In this way one feels freshness and elation upon waking up in the morning. On the opposite side, head towards north direction, when sleeping, the magnetic stream enters the legs and reaches the head, due to which the mental tension increases and the mind becomes heavy when waking in the morning.