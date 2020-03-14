Vastu Tips: Placing mirror on the floor in south-west direction helps in debt relief

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to talk about the relationship of debt troubles with shiny floors. If the floor on south-west, west-north or central direction of the house is shiny and shows more depth to a person looking at it, then it is an indicator of money related problems. If there is any such situation in your house, then to avoid it, place a thick carpet on that floor. Another remedy is placing mirrors on the floor in those directions. By placing reversed mirrors on the floor in the southwest, the floor appears elevated which is helpful in getting rid of debt. But keep in mind that the reverse mirrors should not be placed in north or east directions. Otherwise, you will never be able to pay your debt as the mirror in the wrong direction becomes a factor of Vastu defects.

