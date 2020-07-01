Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Offering turmeric to Lord Ganesha is considered auspicious. Know why

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about different things by which you can decorate the idol of Ganesha including mango leaves, white flowers, and neem leaves. He says by doing so you can get special results from them. Even today, know about some other things. To maintain good luck at home, the idol of Ganesha should be decorated with turmeric or you should keep turmeric near the idol. You can also get proper fruit by decorating the idol with yellow-colored clothes.

It is considered very auspicious to place a Ganesh idol in a place covered with cow dung. This reduces inauspicious effects. Apart from this, keeping the Ganesh idol made of crystal in the house eliminates Vastu defects.

Along with Ganesh ji, placing a crystal statue of Lakshmi ji increases wealth and good fortune. You have learned what to decorate the idol of Ganesha with or what to offer to him, but it is also important to know what things should not be offered. So let me tell that Shri Tulsi party should never be offered to Shri Ganesh. It is forbidden to use Tulsi or anything made of Tulsi in the worship of Shri Ganesh.

