Vastu Tips: Never keep aquarium or any water showpiece in South direction. Know why

In Vastu Shastra, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about things that if kept in mind can get rid of troubles. No statue or showpiece related to aquarium or water should be placed in the south direction of the house. This leads to lower-income and higher expenses. The north-east direction of the home and shop should never be dirty. Cleanliness should be taken care of there. Being dirty in the north-east direction reduces the movement of money in the house.

Apart from this, lines should not be made with pencil, chalk or coal on the walls or floors of the house, that is, the walls should not be dirty. This increases borrowing.

Increases misfortune by preventing money from entering the business. First thing about the broom near or behind the vault. The vault or cupboard in which you keep your money or capital and if you keep a broom behind it, it is not at all right. By doing this, there is a loss of money.

Apart from this, keeping a medicine box in the kitchen is also not good. This affects the health of family members. Their health is constantly fluctuating.

The bathroom and toilet doors in the house should not be left open when not required. Turn them off immediately after using them. Otherwise, there is a continuous loss of money in the home and business.

