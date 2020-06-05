Vastu Tips: Never extinguish lamps, candles or matchsticks by blowing air. Know why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CAM_CLICKS_200 Vastu Tips: Never extinguish lamps, candles or matchsticks by blowing air

Acharya Indu Prakash shares that according to Vastu Shastra, every direction is related to some elements. Agni, i.e. fire, is related to the south-east. It is said that everything related to fire should be kept in this direction as it is auspicious. Our body is made up of five elements. They are water, air, sky, earth and fire. It is said that fire is found in the least amount among these five elements and it is associated with our digestive system.

The sun is also a symbol of fire and illuminated the whole world with its brightness. The element of fire plays an important role in our life and we should never play with fire. Agni has been given the place among the gods. According to Vastu Shastra, it is said that we should never blow out a lamp, candle or matchsticks by blowing air from our mouth. It is considered inappropriate. Never should the fire be extinguished in this way. Also, Acharay Indu Prakash reveals that a matchstick should never be extinguished by crushing under the feet.

