Vastu Tips: Never choose this type of land for construction of your house

Vastu Tips: Never choose this type of land for the construction of your house

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash yesterday talked about the election of land, what kind of land we should choose to build a house, and today we will talk about such land, which has no election to build a house at all. Should be done, there are some shapes of the land, which are obsolescent to the house.

One should not buy such a land that is triangular in shape with a triangle having three corners, car-shaped, ie powerful, like a fan of the hand or where it is painful and difficult to go. Also, the land which is near the erosion of the river and there are big stones or zigzagged land, that is, there is no shape, such land is worthless.

Never should choose such land for a house. Also, where there is an intersection or where there is a cremation ground nearby, such land should be avoided. One should never build a building on these.

