Vastu Tips: Mobile phone's harsh ringtone attracts negative energy

In Vastu Shastra today, we will talk about the things that produce many kinds of sound frequencies and vibrations in the house. There are many things that produce sound in the house such as mobile phones, doorbells, and clock etc. These vibrations, or sound, have a profound effect on the environment of the house. The way it sounds, the surrounding environment also becomes the same. Therefore, it is very important to take care of how everything sounds in your house.

Some people put very loud ringtones in their mobile phones according to their convenience, but according to Vastu Shastra this increases the flow of negative energy in the house. This causes conflict in the views of the members of the household. Therefore, one should install those ringtones in their mobiles which other people would like to listen to as well. Also, nobody should get disturbed by it. Along with mobile, the sound of other things like the alarm clock or doorbell should be kept in mind while purchasing. Such a thing should be bought only after doing the voice test.