Vastu Tips: Keeping mixer grinder in Southeast direction of your kitchen is beneficial. Know why

In Vastu Shastra yesterday, we talked about the major electrical appliances, and the directions of big and heavy goods, that are kept in the kitchen. Today Acharya Indu Prakash throws light further on the same topic. In the kitchen, the mixer, grinder, and toaster can be placed anywhere from the southeast corner to the southwest corner, to a distance equal to half of the distance between southwest to west, but the dough machine should be kept in the middle of the east to South-east or south to the south-east directions.

If you talk about the direction of the washed utensils, then after washing, they should be dried and kept in the north direction and the utensils for food should be picked from the north direction while eating. Also the dining table should be as inside the kitchen as possible. The reason for this is that sitting in the kitchen and eating food does not give the ill effects of Rahu.

Fire is ignited in the kitchen. Agni is Mars, Mars is Mahavat, Rahu is an elephant and the elephant on which Mahavat is seated remains under elephant's control. Being in control of Rahu, the problems of acidity, gas, and confusion are solved by themselves. At the same time, the level of knowledge of human beings increases, he/she can travel abroad, information communication becomes better and human progress continuously.

