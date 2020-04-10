Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vastu Tips: Know why you should keep the broom and mop away from the kitchen

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you about keeping the broom and mop away from the kitchen. According to Vastu Shastra, there are some things that should be kept away from the kitchen as they are not beneficial for happiness in the house. Although the cleanliness of the kitchen is very important in the whole house, the items used in the cleanliness should be kept away from the kitchen and this should be followed very carefully.

Keeping the broom and mop in the kitchen indicates a lack of food in the house because the broom and the mop are associated with dirt. By keeping them in the kitchen, one ensures the growth of dirt in the kitchen. Since food is made and eaten in the kitchen, items related to cleanliness should be kept away. Otherwise, this can have a bad effect on the health of the members of the household. Therefore, to maintain the supply of food in the house, both these things should be kept away from the kitchen. By doing this, your kitchen will not only remain clean but will also maintain prosperity in the house.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page