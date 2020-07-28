Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Keeping these things in your east-facing house will help in gaining money

Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra about the auspicious results while constructing a building under different conditions of the east-facing building. While constructing a building in any direction, its good and inauspicious results should be carefully considered. It is very important to know what should be done to maintain the auspicious condition of the building and what should be kept in mind to avoid obsolescence. We will first discuss the aspects to be adopted for the auspiciousness of the east-facing building.

If there is empty space in east and north directions in East Mukhi Bhawan, then the building is very beneficial in terms of health and economic benefits. Therefore, one must leave a blank space in the east, north or north-east directions. By doing so, health will remain good along with wealth and lineage.

