Vastu Tips: Keeping laughing Buddha on main door of the house improves financial condition

Learn about Laughing Buddha from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. It is believed that the statue of Laughing Buddha is a symbol of prosperity. As per Vastu Shastra, it is said that keeping Laughing Buddha brings success and prosperity in the home. In fact, this idol of the laughing Buddha generates vibrations of happiness in his comic home. Smiling is contagious and the same is the case with laughter. Seeing any laughing person, our teeth become eager to come out of the mouth.

Laughing Buddha is one such well thought out symbol. A person gets delighted even after seeing the laughing idol. That is why a law has been made to place it in front of the main gate of the house so that every person in the house laughs.

In the house where the residents are happy, financial prosperity is drawn on its own.

